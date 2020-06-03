Jerry Max Noosinow of Bend, OR
Oct. 20, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend
Services: A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care: www.partnersbend.org 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend Oregon 97701 541-382-5882
