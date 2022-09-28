July 26, 1939 - September 18, 2022
Gerald Eugene Lucas, 83, of Bend, passed away peacefully on
September 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
Jerry was born in Turlock, California and graduated from
Sacramento State College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science
degree. He married Peggy, his wife of 60 years, on September 1,
1962. He worked for Oregon State Parks for 30 years.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Louise Lucas, his
brother Tom, and his youngest daughter, Shelly. He is survived by his wife
Peggy; daughter Stefani (Garrett) Roseberry and Susie (Darrin) Wittwer; grandchildren
Lane (Reed), Christian (Piper), Quinn, Jesse, Josh, and Lucie; great-grandson Connor;
siblings Keith (Kathy) Lucas, Marc (Kathy) Lucas, and Kimberly Lucas; and many nieces
and nephews.
Jerry was a gifted woodworker, homebuilder, athlete, and outdoorsman. He loved to
hunt, fish, camp, and play golf. Above all else, he will be remembered for his love of
family and friends. Jerry led by example and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, Oct. 1, 1pm at the Bend Church
of the Nazarene
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.