Jerry Chism was born in Homedale, ID and passed away in Bend, OR. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathy; children Sheila (Alex) Furey [Sherwood, OR] and Jeff (Julie) Chism [Camarillo, CA]; and grandchildren: Nichole, Nathan, Cameron, Kenna, Clara, and Jack.
Jerry graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, served in the Navy from 1959-1961, and moved from Tigard, OR to Bend after retiring in 2004. Jerry enjoyed the Central Oregon lifestyle of hunting, fishing, and relaxing on his deck with a toothpick.
Memorial service will be January 7, at 1PM New Hope Church, Bend OR.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Partners In Care, Hospice House 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content