August 6, 1941 - November 18, 2021

Jerry Chism was born in Homedale, ID and passed away in Bend, OR. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathy; children Sheila (Alex) Furey [Sherwood, OR] and Jeff (Julie) Chism [Camarillo, CA]; and grandchildren: Nichole, Nathan, Cameron, Kenna, Clara, and Jack.

Jerry graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, served in the Navy from 1959-1961, and moved from Tigard, OR to Bend after retiring in 2004. Jerry enjoyed the Central Oregon lifestyle of hunting, fishing, and relaxing on his deck with a toothpick.

Memorial service will be January 7, at 1PM New Hope Church, Bend OR.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Partners In Care, Hospice House 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.