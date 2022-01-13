October 26, 1929 - December 1, 2021
Jerome (Jerry) Shepard passed away at the age of 92 on December 1, 2021 after a brief illness. Jerry and his twin sister, Joan, were born on October 26, 1929 to Fred and Edna Shepard, where they were raised with their siblings on the family farm in Tumalo. He graduated from Redmond High School, where he played football, ran track and played trombone in the school band. Jerry honorably served in the United States Air Force before attending Oregon State University. He eventually graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and obtained a master's degree.
In 1956, he met his future wife and love of his life, Violet (Vi) Klobas, at a dance in Redmond. Vi was also born and raised in Central Oregon. They wed in 1958 and enjoyed nearly 57 years of wedded bliss. Jerry and Vi both began their teaching careers in Spray before moving to Salem where Jerry would teach in the Salem-Keizer School District for nearly 30 years. Jerry taught Social Studies and English at Waldo Junior High School for many years, and later taught Social Studies at Sprague High School until his retirement in 1987. Many lifelong friendships were formed with fellow teachers where they would meet for dinners, card parties and other social activities. Jerry also helped officiate at school sporting events or activities and became well known throughout the school district.
During summer breaks, Jerry kept busy with numerous activities, which included teaching driver's education classes, working at the Willamette Cherry Growers and volunteering to take disadvantaged youth on camping trips around Oregon. The family also enjoyed their own camping trips and many road trips, including a cross-country expedition to the U.S. Capitol in 1976 for the Bicentennial. After Vi's retirement, they traveled to Europe twice and attended numerous Elderhostels around the country. At one of those Elderhostels, Jerry caught the bug for genealogy and conducted extensive research of the extended family. Jerry also volunteered for nearly 10 years with the Oregon Justice Department consumer fraud help line.
In 2013 Jerry and Vi moved to Capital Manor, where they made new friends and continued friendships with others. After Vi's passing in 2015, Jerry continued to live his life with a sense of duty, responsibility, and a fair bit of humor.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Vi, parents Fred and Edna, sister Joan, and brothers Keith and Clay. He is survived by brother Doug, sons Ray and Phil, daughter-in-law Elin, and grandson Eric, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. At Jerry's request no formal services are planned. If desired, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice and Marion-Polk Food Share.