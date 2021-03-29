Jerome “Joe” Joseph Kuper
March 26, 1931 - February 23, 2021
Jerome Joseph Kuper, age 89, passed away at his home in Bend, Oregon on February 23, 2021 from lung cancer. His wife and five children surrounded him with love and care up to the last moments of his life. He was born March 26, 1931 in Miller, South Dakota to Henry and Mary (Koeck) Kuper. Jerome was one of eleven children. He grew up working on the family farm and other farms nearby until he joined the Navy during the Korean War (August 1950-June 1954, U.S.S. Boxer). Upon being honorably discharged, he made his way to Portland, Oregon where he met and married Martha Jane McCallum. Their time together lasted sixty-three years.
Jerome’s careers over the years were varied and interesting. They included painting and maintenance for OHSU in Portland and St. Charles in Bend. He also owned second-hand stores in Prineville at two different points in his life. He and Martha owned and operated “The Corner Market” in Lyons, Oregon. He also worked and volunteered in various capacities at several Catholic churches throughout Oregon.
He taught his children many important life lessons. A few: the importance of faith and spirituality, the thirst for continued knowledge and growth, how to shop for bargains, (“Remember kids, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure”), how to repair a wide range of objects and a love of travel (one highlight trip was gifted to him by his children, a tour in 2000 to Italy for the Catholic Grand Jubilee where he had an audience with the Pope!). One thing never to forget: Show kindness and generosity when you can, especially to those less fortunate.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Martha, his children: Lisa (Michael) Rindfleisch of Bend and Balti more, MD; Leland (Becky) Kuper, Bend; Julie (Taylor) Story, Bend; Kristina (Marvin) Mills, Bend; Margie Carlson (partner, Matthew Gray), Corvallis. Nine grandchildren and a growing brood of great-grandchildren.
Jerome’s Catholic faith was immensely important all throughout his life. The family would like to thank Fr. Joseph Konnelaya of St. Joseph’s in Prineville and Fr. Steve Garza of St. Francis of Assisi for their visits and blessings. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Partners in Care, especially Bonnie G., Jody and Rebecca for their compassion and guidance.
Donations: Partners in Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701.
A Rosary, Mass and Gathering is planned for August 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s in Prineville. For details/R.S.V.P.: lmrind@hotmail.com (Lisa) by July 1st.