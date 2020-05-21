Jeremy “Jere” Ann (Hamilton) Hutchinson of Bend, OR
Feb. 15, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Hutchinson family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: A Private Family Gathering to Celebrate Jere’s life, will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St Bend, OR 97702 Phone: (541) 382-3537 https://www.hsco.org/ Partners In Care: 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend Oregon 97701 Phone: 541-382-5882 www.partnersbend.org