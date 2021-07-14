Jennifer “Jenn” Lynn Pillar
August 16, 1971 - July 03, 2021
Jennifer Lynn “Jenn” Pillar passed away from natural causes Saturday July 3rd, 2021 while in the care of her medical team at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon.
Jenn was born August 16, 1971 in Portland Oregon to Don and Pat Pillar and joined brother Scott Pillar in their home near St. Helens, Oregon. Jenn graduated St. Helens Sr. High School in 1989 and later received an Associate Degree from Western Business College. After a number of jobs in restaurant and retail management, Jenn moved to Bend Oregon in 1999 and turned her passion for children into a career as a child welfare Case Manager for the State of Oregon. While her work was sometimes stressful, she enjoyed making a difference in the lives of the children and families she worked with.
Jenn was diagnosed with MS in 2001 but was able to maintain a relatively normal life for many years. Her disease began its rapid accent in 2010, which forced Jennifer to retire early from the state and move into a skilled nursing facility. She lived at East Cascade Retirement home in Madras, Oregon (which she referred to as “The Compound”) for the last 9 years. With the help of her East Cascade care team, she was able to participate in group outings, visit and gather with friends and family, and work on her health. She also called bingo, a weekly highlight, and kept in touch with friends and loved ones through social media.
Jenn’s life was filled with undeserved challenges, yet she faced all of them with dignity, class and determination. She is deeply missed.
A memorial will be held at the Redmond Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 17th at 11:00 with a reception immediately following.