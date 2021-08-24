Jennifer Huffman
June 18, 1958 - August 13, 2021
On Friday, August 13, 2021, Jennifer Ruth (Warren) Huffman, beautiful wife and doting mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 63.
Jennifer was born on June 18, 1958 in Pasadena, CA to Arthur and Dorothy (Jansen) Warren. Being the youngest of five children and the daughter of “Dolly,” there was never a dull moment throughout her childhood. She was especially close to her brother Chris and sister Tam, and the three were frequently caught goofing off and having fun together. Tam would go on to be her travel buddy, confidant, and life’s dearest friend. Jen was a top cheerleader in high school and attended Pasadena City College for two years until she met Mark Dean Alan Huffman. Even at 19, Jen immediately knew she wanted to marry him. The two were married on September 22, 1979 and quickly expanded their family with four children-Tiffany, Jared, Courtney, and Shelby.
Mark and Jennifer moved the family to Central Oregon in 1996 to continue careers in building. However, Jennifer always said that her favorite “job” was being a mom. She had a passion for being a mother and was incredibly nurturing and loving, both to her own children and to all others who entered into her home. She was known as “Camp Director Jen” for the way she could herd any crowd, not just her own flock of kids.
While raising her children, Jen began working as the office manager for Sage Builders LLC., the home building company Mark and Jennifer founded-along with Paul and Barbara Whitaker-in 2001. For fifteen years, Jen enjoyed helping clients design beautiful homes. Jennifer was known for her kindness and grace by all she worked with-both clients and contractors-and for her adept eye for style. She had exceptional talent, both in designing homes and personal style, and was always found looking stunningly dressed with her unique flair. In addition to design, she also loved cooking and hosting gatherings, going on long power-walks, watching movies, painting, and traveling. Her travels took her all over the world, from the plains of Africa to the beaches of Ecuador to the temples of Singapore.
However, her greatest love of all was her love for Jesus, whom she faithfully served for the entirety of her life. She shared His love with everyone she came into contact with, always ready with a prayer of support or encouragement to any who had need. Jenny left an incredible spiritual legacy behind her that will not be forgotten by those she so greatly impacted. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Jennifer is survived by her mother Dolly, her husband Mark, her four siblings, her four children, and twelve grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Condolences may be sent to 3321 NW Panorama Dr, Bend, OR 97703.
“I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all things through him who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:12-13