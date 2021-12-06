Jennifer Corinne Schirm

Jennifer passed away peacefully with her family by her side, in her home at age 74, after a long-time battle with Parkinson’s. Jennifer was born to Ward and Thelma (Read) Smith in Whitefish, Montana. After the family relocated to Oregon, Jennifer graduated from Gresham High School and then earned her bachelor’s of music from Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, OR. After teaching music in Central Oregon for several years, Jennifer began her career in real estate and property management. She owned Mirror Pond Management in downtown Bend for nearly 20 years. Jennifer was also a long time member of First Lutheran Church as the organist for 15 years. In addition to being an accomplished pianist, she also enjoyed snow sports, fishing, traveling to Mexico, visiting her family and friends, and spending time in NW Montana in the summers. Jennifer met her husband Ron Schirm on a blind date in 1994 and married June 18, 1998. Together, Jennifer and Ron purchased cattle ranch outside of Burns, OR where they built their dream home and ultimately relocated from Bend. Jennifer was also an active member of her community through Pioneer Presbyterian Church and the local chapter of her PEO. Jennifer was predeceased by her parents, Ward and Thelma Smith, her brother Sidney Smith, and stepson Ron D. Schirm. Jennifer is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ron L. Schirm; daughter Ashley Smetana (Mike); stepdaughters Kim Kunkel and Brandye Billeter (Kyle); 9 grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Burns, OR in the spring of 2022. Donations can be directed to Harney County Home Health and Hospice.
