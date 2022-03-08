Jeffrey Lee Knievel was born in Butte, Montana, on August 16, 1962, the son of Nicolas and Claudine "Rusty" Knievel. Jeff passed away on February 22, 2022, in Bend.
Jeff was the second child of four siblings. His family roots were cemented in Butte, but in childhood he moved with his family to Eugene, where he graduated from South Eugene High School. Jeff moved to Bend in 1992 to work in the lumber business, in which he spent most of his professional career.
The role most important to Jeff in life was being a father. He loved his three children-Clare, Chloe, and Ryan-more than anything and was so proud of all three of them.
Jeff lived life fully, with humor, passion, and enthusiasm. Always the prankster, he was intelligent, charming, and charismatic, leaving behind many long-time friends and his constant companion, his black lab Gus. In addition to his children, Jeff maintained close ties to his extended family and was a beloved family member.
Jeff loved golfing and spending time outside camping and fishing-a passion he passed on to his children. He also loved to cook and feed those he loved, showing his inventive nature in the kitchen and delighting his family with his new creations and experiments. A lot of warm family memories center on bonding over shared meals he created.
Jeff is survived by Molly Knievel and his children, Clare Knievel of Denver, Colorado; Chloe Knievel Priewe of Corvallis, Oregon; and Ryan Knievel of Bend; his mother, Rusty Knievel, his sister, Tan McCartin, his brother, Curtis Knievel and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Nicolas Knievel; and a brother, Nicolas "Nick" Knievel.
The family plans a private memorial service in Butte, Montana. Donations in remembrance of Jeff can be made to the Humane Society or the charity of your choice.