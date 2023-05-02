Jeffrey J. Cotton

June 25, 1948 - February 3, 2023
Jeffrey John Cotton passed away on February 3, 2023, at the age of 74. He fought a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease that left him severely disabled for the past five years.
Despite the challenges of Parkinson’s Disease Jeff remained positive throughout his disease and was a wonderful example of both acceptance and fortitude.
Jeff will be greatly missed by his family and many other friends whose lives he touched. Jeff is remembered by his family and friends as a wonderful and gentle father and husband and a lover of music.
Jeff is survived by his wife Paula, his children Lydia and Tupper and his brothers Michael and Peter Cotton.
A celebration of life will be in Jacksonville Aug 12
