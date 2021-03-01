Jed Langley
March 12, 1948 - January 26, 2021
Jed Langley, 72, passed away January 26, 2021. He had been dealing with heart failure and cared for by hospice. Born March 12, 1948 in Portland, Oregon. He earned his bachelor degree in education from Oregon State University, then married Susan Hillesland in 1975. He is survived by his wife, son Werner and daughter Kory.
When Jed moved to Bend to prepare for the White Water Canoeing World Cup with his twin brother Jay, he became a cabinet maker and started Jed’s Woodworking, which will continue under his most excellent crew and shop manager. Jed loved singing barbershop style and loved to quartet on Valentine’s Day. More recently, he had taken up catch and release fly fishing with his lifelong friend Tom. His true passion was always waterskiing. He was kind hearted, generous, hardworking, and loving. He always wore a smile and touched many.
A memorial service will be held after Covid 19 is less of a concern. Donations can be given to the Swank MS Foundation.