May 1, 1953 - Dec 12, 2019

Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com

Services: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, with an open casket viewing between 10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 450 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond, OR. Following the service in the chapel will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony in the Cultural Hall. Light lunch will be provided.

Contributions may be made to: Hospice of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Redmond, OR 97756 or BrightSide Animal Center, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave.,

Redmond, OR 97756, in memory of Jeanne.