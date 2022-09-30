Jeanne Ellen (Frey) Reaves

"Jeannie" was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from North Central High School in 1973. She attended Arizona State University, and graduated in 1977 cum laude with a degree in Parks and Recreation. Her love of the outdoors led her to Eugene, where she was a State Park Ranger. She lived in Portland and Lake Oswego for over 25 years, where she raised 2 daughters and worked in banking and accounting, was an active volunteer in the Art Literacy program at Lake Oswego schools, and was a tour guide at the Oregon Historical Society. Jeanne loved the outdoors, singing & playing guitar, reading, history, and spending summers at Torch Lake in Michigan. She had the kindest heart and loved music, dogs, maps, birds, reminiscing and looking up at the stars.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Reaves of Bend, and her daughters Elizabeth Reaves Walker of Portland, and Jessi Reaves of Queens, New York. She is also survived by her son-in-law Jason Walker, two granddaughters, Natalie and Zoe, and her three siblings Bill Frey of Michigan, Dave Frey of California and Virginia Griffis of Arizona, as well as many life-long friends.
Her family will hold a celebration of life at The Kennedy School, in NE Portland, on Sunday November 6th, at 1pm. Email elizabeth.reaves@Gmail.com for details.
Donations can be made in Jeanne's name to National Geographic, or you can contribute to a Jeanne Reaves Memorial Fund that her family has started at the Friends of Timberline Lodge. Donate by contacting Randi Black at 503-395-0827 or visiting www.friendsoftimberline.org/join-donate.