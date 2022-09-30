Jeanne Ellen (Frey) Reaves

September 9, 1955 - August 31, 2022

"Jeannie" was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from North Central High School in 1973. She attended Arizona State University, and graduated in 1977 cum laude with a degree in Parks and Recreation. Her love of the outdoors led her to Eugene, where she was a State Park Ranger. She lived in Portland and Lake Oswego for over 25 years, where she raised 2 daughters and worked in banking and accounting, was an active volunteer in the Art Literacy program at Lake Oswego schools, and was a tour guide at the Oregon Historical Society. Jeanne loved the outdoors, singing & playing guitar, reading, history, and spending summers at Torch Lake in Michigan. She had the kindest heart and loved music, dogs, maps, birds, reminiscing and looking up at the stars.