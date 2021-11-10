Jeanne Brower of Culver, OR

December 25, 1935 - October 5, 2021

Services:

Memorial services for Jeanne Brower will be held on Saturday Nov. 20, at 2:00 at Redmond Seventh-Day Adventist Church.