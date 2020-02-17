JANUARY 19, 1922 - JANUARY 30, 2020
Jeanice Esther Raper, known to many of her friends as ‘Jan’ passed away on January 30, 2020, after 98 years of an adventurous and full life on this earth, to join her husband, Bill Raper, two sons, grandson and many other friends and family who went before her.
Jeanice was born on January 19, 1922, the only child of Sam and Helen Purcell. She was born in what was then known as Baker City, now Baker, Oregon. The family moved to Bend when she was three years old. During her younger years she lived along the Deschutes River where she taught herself to swim in the fast moving waters of the Deschutes. She graduated from Bend High School in the spring of 1939, and married her sweetheart Bill in the fall of the same year. They celebrated 72 anniversaries together before Bill passed away in 2010.
They built their home on East Marshall Avenue. It was definitely rural and ‘in the outskirts of Bend’ at that time. Jeanice had a large garden, raised chickens and cared for her family. She was an independent woman and a devoted wife. She worked briefly for The Bend Bulletin and for the Bend Oil Plant. She belonged to a bowling league and was a member of The Women of the Elk Lodge.
Jeanice hunted and fished with her husband, Bill. They spent summers camping in the Cascades - Sparks Lake being among their favorite places. They loved rodeos, dancing, and Country Western Concerts. Jeanice raised several German Shorthair hunting dogs and she loved them all.
She is survived by her two grandchildren, Jeff Raper of Whitefish, Montana, and Kristin Voisin of Big Sky, Montana; daughter-in-law, Susie Moore of Whitefish, Montana; great-grandchildren, David Raper, Carly Anne Raper, Corey Anne Russell, Kelsey Koch, Michael Voisin, Tucker Voisin and Maggie Voisin; two great-great-grandchildren, Everley Beck and Be-El Cederstrom; and nephew, Bob Sande of Tualatin, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Helen Purcell; her husband, Bill (Clarence) Raper; her dear sons, Ronald Dee Raper and Gary Raper; and grandson, Ronald Scott Raper.
Donations in Jeanices’s memory may be made to Sisters Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Sisters, Oregon, or The Humane Society of Central Oregon Animal Shelter, in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of Jeanice’s life is being planned for mid to late March. More information will follow. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.