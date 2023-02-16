July 27, 1928 - February 5, 2023

Jean Kathryn Balogh passed away Sunday, Feb. 5 , 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Join us in honoring her life. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 10am at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic church in Central Point, OR; reception following. A private burial will be held later at the Eagle Point Veterans Cemetery.