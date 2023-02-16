Jean Kathryn Balogh passed away Sunday, Feb. 5 , 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Join us in honoring her life. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 10am at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic church in Central Point, OR; reception following. A private burial will be held later at the Eagle Point Veterans Cemetery.
Born in Allentown, PA on July 27, 1928 to James and Helen (Briody) Cannon, she was the oldest of four children. After graduating from Allentown High School, she held several different positions finally working as an AT&T switchboard operator. Jean met her husband, Ernie, on a blind date set up by her mother and the mother of one of Ernie's friends on Thanksgiving 1950. They married on May 5, 1951 and moved to Bainbridge, PA where they lived until they moved to California in 1953. In Los Angeles, Jean worked as switchboard operator at McCullough Oil Tool until they decided to start a family of four children - Thomas, Rebecca, Christopher, and Theresa. In 1960 they moved to Sunnyvale, CA.
Jean and Ernie moved to Southern Oregon in 1970 after the aerospace industry in which Ernie worked slowed. Together, they founded Balogh Enterprises (a well-respected restaurant equipment repair company), and All Your Treasurers Mini-Storage (one of the first mini-storage businesses in the Rogue Valley). They owned and operated several laundromats in Medford. In addition to doing bookwork for their own companies, Jean worked for many years as the switchboard operator at Medford Clinic. She was highly regarded by co-workers, patients, and medical staff at the clinic.
Jean was a founding member of the Church of the Resurrection in Sunnyvale, California and Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church in Central Point, Oregon.
She also attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Medford for many years. As a world-class soprano vocalist, she sang in the choir in each church they attended. She also sang as a soloist twice at the Peter Britt festival and sang with the Rogue Valley Chorale for a season. Jean was also an accomplished businesswoman who held positions (president, treasurer, secretary, board member) on the boards of a number of organizations including Altrusa, Catholic Daughters, The Altar Society and the first public television channel in the valley.
Jean loved to cook gourmet meals for her family and was active in providing food for the various organizations' events she was involved in. She was a cooking member of the bereavement group at Shepherd of the Valley for many years. She enjoyed cake decorating, flower arranging, visiting friends, and needlepoint.
Jean is survived by her devoted husband, Ernie; children Thomas (Zhu Hong Fan) Balogh, Moscow, Idaho; Rebecca (Bruce Zanin) Balogh, Central Point, Oregon; Christopher Balogh, Yreka, California; Theresa (Michael) Riter, Watertown, South Dakota; her brother, Daniel (Ann) Cannon, Germantown, Maryland; 7 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Jean is preceded in death by her parents James and Helen Cannon, brother James Cannon, Jr; sister Elizabeth (Cannon) Beahm, daughter-in-law Zathena Winans-Balogh, and great grandchild Barker Riter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: