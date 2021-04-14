Jared Alexander Walker
August 17, 1980 - March 26, 2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jared Alexander Walker, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed suddenly, March 26, 2021, at the age of 40, in Houma, Louisiana.
A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021.
Jared was born in Dubuque, IA, on August 17, 1980. He grew up living most of his life in Bend, OR and Kailua-Kona, HI. He loved baseball and the beach life of Kona as well as biking and snowboarding in Bend. Jared graduated from Mt. View High School, in Bend, OR, class of 1998.
Jared always filled a room with laughter and made sure everyone around him felt comfortable. Growing up he loved going to the movies, playing baseball, and hanging out with his family and friends. He enjoyed all sports, but especially baseball. As he grew older, Jared’s love of baseball, grew into a love of life. He embraced his family and friends and always had a way of making a person smile. His sense of humor was infectious. Jared will, most certainly, be remembered for his quick wit and fun-loving attitude.
Jared will be missed everyday by his father, John Walker, of Kailua-Kona, HI, mother, Debrah (Tad) Walker and sister, Cameron Walker, of Bend, OR, his loving aunt, Dianna Calhoun, of Lakewood, WA, uncles Douglas Walker, of Steilacoom, WA, Bruce Walker, of Shelton, WA and Charles Busch, of Lakewood, WA, cousins, Michelle, Greg, Ethan, and Aiden Christenson, of Lakewood, WA, and Samantha (Brandon) Russel, of Portsmouth, VA, step grandparent Claudine (Sue) Walker, of Bend, OR and Jared’s adored friends, Christy Billiot, Jesse Whitfield, Rilyn Billiot, and Kobe Ford, of Houma, LA.
We know Jared is now with his beloved paternal grandparents, Douglas and Jacqueline Walker and maternal grandparents William and Dorothy Busch and step-grandparent, Clinton Walker.
We love and miss you so much my son.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jared Alexander Walker.
https://www.chauvinfuneralhome.com/obituary/jared-walker In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Charles Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Oregon Chapter.