Janet Caroline Allread, (formerly Alllstott), died peacefully in LaGrande on February 12. She was 86. Her loss deeply touches her large family and circle of friends. In March of 1935, Janet was born in The Dalles to Con and Isabelle West. Tragically, Isabelle died when Janet was an infant. She lived with her grandparents, John and Zettie West in Rock Creek. Con married Rita, who became a wonderful mother to Janet.
At Eastern Oregon, Community College Janet met her future husband, Robert Allstott. They moved to Lakeview for Bob's first elementary principal job, and the college Daly fund. Their lives were full in Lakeview, with Debbie, the oldest, followed by Becky and Laura, identical twins, and the second set of twins, Mike and Lisa. Janet loved being a mother: "The best gifts of my life were my children," she said, (with tears, of course).
In Lakeview, Janet's life was happily filled with raising her children, work, volunteering, and singing at the United Methodist Church. Her soprano solos lifted the hearts of the congregation. Janet was known for many talents. She was a Master Gardener, a skilled seamstress (she sewed her children's clothes), and a gifted organizer of church dinners and bazaars. She worked as a legal secretary (with a lightning typing speed of 120 wpm!) and as a real estate broker.
After Bob died in 1989, Janet married Kenneth Allread, the second love of her life. They enjoyed gardening in Richland, Washington, and RVing in Arizona. Their last five years were spent in LaGrande to be close to family.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Rita, her husband Bob, her brother Joe West, and her son-in-law, Andy Schob. Her welcoming committee in heaven starred an impressive number of relatives and friends.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ken, her brother Thomas West, her five children, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and Teddy, a small Shih Tzu she adored.
Janet will also be remembered for her generosity in hosting countless meals, including her famous brownies or carrot cake for dessert. She loved collecting bird figurines and bird-decorated plates.
In the worst of times, Janet had a fighting spirit for seeing the light. Her strong spirit lives in her family and friends.
Isaiah 40:31, "But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles..."