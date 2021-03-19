Jane Selisch
March 21, 1936 - March 6, 2021
Jane Selisch left us on March 6, 2021. She was born in McMinnville Oregon March 21, 1936 to John and Ellen Harrington. After graduating from McMinnville High in 1955 she was introduced to Walt Selisch and they were married shortly after. They had two boys, Max and Kurt. Jane was a 4th generation Oregonian; her maternal great-great grandparents traveled the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon and sett led in Oregon City spring of 1853. Walt and Jane moved from McMinnville to Bend in 1969, owned Bob’s Sporting Goods for a number of years then started Selisch Insurance Agency which they operated until their retirement in the mid 1980’s.
Jane enjoyed hiking, skiing, playing cards, wildflowers, bird watching, trail rides on her horse Buddy, and her many friends. Walt and Jane traveled extensively in their motorhome after retirement. Arizona in the winter, and Campbell River, BC in spring for salmon fishing. They also traveled to Maui on numerous occasions and the beauty of the island was another of Mom’s favorite places. Unfortunately, in her later years she suffered from dementia but always had a smile on her face, could recognize family and friends, and continued to be the loving person she always had been.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. She leaves behind her husband Walt, sons Max and Kurt, and grandchildren Sam, Reid, and Avery. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Brooke. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Assoc: www.act.alz.org/donate.