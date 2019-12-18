November 23, 1923 - December 8, 2019

Jane Marie (Foster) Schroeder lived a life of enthusiasm, service, compassion, humor, adventure, leadership, faith, friendship, and dedication to family and community. She passed away with grace at home in Redmond, Oregon, on December 8, 2019, shortly after her 96th birthday.

Jane was born in Altamont, Kansas, on November 23, 1923, to Edgar and Lea (Wellman) Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Victor “Vic” Marvin Schroeder, in 2006, and her sister, Shirley Gibbons, in 2002.

After growing up and finishing high school in Altamont, she worked as a real-life WWII “Rosie the Riveter,” building A-26 Invader attack bombers for Douglas Aircraft in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a way to earn money for college.

After graduating from Kansas State University in 1949, with a major in Home Economics and a minor in Interior Design, Jane accepted a position as a Marion County, Kansas Extension and 4-H Club Agent, where she met her future husband, Vic. Three years later, she moved to Oregon to accept a job as Wasco County Extension Agent, where she received visits and eventually a proposal from Vic. They were married in Altamont, on July 18, 1954. Their son, Gary, was born a year later.

In 1959, they moved to Redmond, Oregon, and their daughter, Jennie, was born. Jane began 21 years of service to Central Oregon as an Oregon State University Deschutes County Extension Agent (with a six-year stint in Jefferson County). Jane taught many women (and some men) the details of cooking, canning, sewing, upholstery, furniture refinishing, photography, interior design, adult study groups, leadership training and all things “home.” She was also active with 4-H clubs and judging at the county fair. She was recognized in 1974 by the National Association of Extension Home Economists for outstanding education.

She retired from OSU in 1980, and began a 20-year career designing kitchens with incredible attention to detail. Around the same time, she and Vic started a 20-year career as travel agents, organizing group trips to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, China and other foreign countries as well as travel in Oregon and around the U.S.

Jane was active with the Community Presbyterian Church of Redmond since 1959. She was involved in construction of the new church on NW 19th St., including designing the kitchen, and was chairman of the sound system and worship committee for years. She was active in numerous activities such as the Christmas wreath making fundraiser and Paint Your Heart Out.

Jane served as a volunteer for the City of Redmond for over 35 years in several different roles, including as a Budget Committee member from 1981–1992, a City Councilor from 1984–1992, a member of the Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee from 1999–2003, a member of the Redmond Historical Commission from 2000–2010, and as a member of the Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission from 2011–2015. She participated in public outreach for expansion of Redmond’s water system in 1981 and worked to pass the library bond issue to convert Jessie Hill School to a community library. She co-founded the Redmond Community Concert Association in 1983. In 1984, she was named First Citizen of Redmond. City Council proclaimed July 15, 2015, “Jane Schroeder Day”, in honor of her longstanding commitment and service to the City of Redmond.

One of Jane’s biggest passions was as a charter member of the Women’s Oregon Trail Riders since 1962. She enjoyed 50 years of annual week-long trail rides and camp high jinks in wilderness areas throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Nevada. Her last trail ride was just a few months shy of her 90th birthday. Her love of the outdoors and adventure was shared with her children who both have active outdoor lifestyles.

Jane was a long-term member and sometimes president of P.E.O., Soroptimists, American Association of University Women, Central Oregon Council on Aging, Olla Podrida study club and other local organizations.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Ron Houck, of Terrebonne, Oregon; her son and his partner, Gary Schroeder and Sarah Sumner (Durango, Colorado); grandchildren, Kyle and Kaili Schroeder; and former daughter-in-law, Mary Schroeder, all of Fort Collins, Colorado.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., January 23, 2020, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 529 NW 19th St., Redmond, OR 97756. Please bring your memories of Jane.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Redmond. To learn more about Jane’s life in her own words, go to scarc.library.oregonstate.edu/oh150/extension/video-schroeder-jane.