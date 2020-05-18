Jane Anne Gorman
April 15, 1937 - May 8, 2020
Jane passed into the arms of her loving savior on May 8, 2020. She was born in Glasgow, Montana, near Ft. Peck. She was a descendant of a famous whaling captain and French fur traders who helped settle St. Louis. Her father was with the Corps of Engineers, and the family went with him when he was posted to work on the Panama Canal. Jane’s parents settled in St. Louis, Missouri, where she met and married the love of her life, Tom. They both attended Webster Groves High School, and began dating, at the instigation of mutual friends, after graduating. They married in 1959, living in various places as Tom’s career took them to: Quincy, lllinois, Norfolk, Massachusetts, Kansas City, Missouri, and Portland, Oregon. They had been visiting Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond, Oregon for years, and decided to move there after retirement.
In addition to her husband of over 60 years, Jane is survived by her daughters, Sally, Cathy and Jenny; her granddaughters, Emily and Lauren; her sister, Judy; and her brother, Dan. In addition to her immediate family, she was loved by a large group of extended family and friends.
Jane attended Webster Groves High School, William Woods College and Missouri University. In addition to caring for her family, she had a career as an accountant and tax preparer. She also served the Girl Scouts and in religious education. In retirement, she was an active volunteer with St. Charles Hospital, and Meals on Wheels. Her many interests included bridge, reading, ﬁshing, travel, cooking and golf. She was a member of St. Thomas Church in Redmond. Jane became a member of the Catholic Church in 2016.
Funeral services will be held when family and friends can gather. Donations to Partners In Care are requested in lieu of ﬂowers at partnersbend.com/donations or 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701. A guest book may be signed and condolences conveyed to the family at redmondmemorial.com