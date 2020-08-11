James William Morgan of Sisters, OR
Sept. 4, 1928 - Aug. 2, 2020
Services: A private military graveside service is being held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, 63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, September 19th, at 1:00 pm, at Sisters Community Church, 1300 McKenzie Hwy, Sisters, OR
Contributions may be made to: In Jim’s name to the Chapel of the Pines in Camp Sherman. Send donations to Chapel of the Pines, 300 W. Hood Ave., Sisters, OR 97759