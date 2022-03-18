February 1, 1932 - March 1, 2022
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online contentDigital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.