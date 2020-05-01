James Robert Christopher of Terrebonne, OR
July 28, 1942 - Apr. 26, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
