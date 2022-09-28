February 24, 1933 - September 10, 2022
James Richard (Dick) Dougherty passed
away at his home on September 10, 2022
surrounded by Dorothy, his loving wife of
58 years, and his three daughters, Margaret
Immink, Colleen Dougherty and Susan Gray.
He was 89. Dick was born February 24, 1933
and grew up in Portland, graduated from
the University of Portland and served as an
Officer in the Air Force. Dick spent his career
in sales at PGE and after retiring, moved to
Bend. Dick loved his grandchildren, horses,
skiing, hiking, canoeing, drinking Guinness
from his keg and attending mass each week.
Dick was a kind and caring man who deeply loved his family. Services
will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, Rosary at 1:00 PM and Funeral
at 2:00 PM at St. Edward the Martyr Catholic Church in Sisters. In
lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oregon Adaptive Sports -
https://tinyurl.com/OASDougherty or send a check to "OAS" - 63025
OB Riley Rd., Suite 12, Bend, OR 97703 (with memo line "In Memory
of Dick Dougherty").Please visit the online registry for the family at
www.niswonger-reynolds.com.
