January 5, 1932 - February 26, 2020
With sadness, the family of Jim Ramsey shares that he passed peacefully in his sleep on February 26, 2020. Despite recent health challenges, Jim enjoyed his favorite pastimes and retained his sharp wit and sense of exploration until his last days. Jim was born January 5, 1932 in Bend, Oregon, to Augustus and Wilma Ramsey. Raised on the four-generation Ramsey family ranch north of Madras, Jim’s early schooling was at the single-room New Era schoolhouse on the Agency Plains. At Madras High, he played sports and was active in FFA.
Early on, Jim took up fly-fishing, eventually acquiring legendary status throughout the Pacific Northwest. His love for the outdoors also extended to climbing, often with his brother Jerry, with whom he co-authored the first climbing guide to Smith Rock. In 1961, he free-climbed The Awl at Smith, which at the time was one of the hardest free climbs in America. Later, serving on the Oregon Recreational Trails Advisory Council, Jim helped increase access to the state’s most beautiful natural areas, including Smith Rock.
At the University of Oregon, Jim was president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, received a bachelor’s degree in history—and fell in love with Diane Stout. Jim and Diane celebrated their 64th anniversary in September 2019. After college, Jim served in the Navy. He moved back to the family ranch in 1958 with Diane and their daughter, Julie, to raise cattle and farm with his father. Later, Jim joined the Central Electric Co-op in Redmond as consumer relations director. He retired in 1987, but avidly continued fly-fishing, exploring new places on road trips with Diane, crabbing, clamming, and mushroom hunting. The only thing he enjoyed more than the outdoors was sharing his favorite outdoor pursuits with good friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim served on numerous boards of directors, including those of COCC, the Northwest Public Power Association, the Museum at Warm Springs, and the Deschutes River Conservancy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Julie Talbot, son, Bill, daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Tim Goss; grandchildren, David Talbot and his fi ancé Sarah Szuhay, Maxwell Goss, and Claire Goss; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Dorothy Ramsey; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a cadre of fi shing buddies. All will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Museum at Warm Springs, Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Central Oregon Fly-fishers, the Museum at Warm Springs, or the Ramsey Memorial Scholarship via the Jefferson County Scholarship Association.