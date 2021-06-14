James R. Smith
November 24, 1944 - June 2, 2021
James R. Smith (Big Jim) passed away 6/2/21 peacefully and surrounded by his family.
Jim was born 11/24/44 in Huntington Park CA. to Clarence and Fern Smith, joining his siblings Ray and Georgia.
Jim married the love of his life Joanne Thomas on May 25th, 1966. They moved to Bend in 1979 to raise their family.
Jim worked for Consolidated Supply for 30 years making many friends throughout the community and was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Jim was a family man and loved taking an active role as husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Jim is survived by his wife Joanne, daughters LaDonna, Lynette, and Jenniffer, grandchildren Tarah, Kelsee and Taylor, and great-grandchildren Brantley and Landon.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.