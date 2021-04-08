James Patrick McCormick of Bend, OR
Nov 9, 1935 - March 31, 2021
Arrangements:
Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the McCormick family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Services:
A mass will be held at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish in La Pine, Oregon at 10:00 am on Friday April 9, 2021. Interment will be at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend, Oregon.
Contributions may be made to:
Sunriver Music Festival
PO Box 4308
Sunriver, OR 97707
P: 541-593-9310
Website: sunrivermusic.org