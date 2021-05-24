James Mortensen, M.D.
June 30, 1930 - May 4, 2021
Jim W. Mortensen died peacefully from lung cancer at his home May 4, 2021 with his family at his side. He was born on June 30, 1930 to George and Alice Mortensen in Dillon Montana. His father owned and operated a restaurant by the railroad and Jim remembers all the free lunches he had there. He was the middle child with two sisters: Colleen and Ruth. The family moved to various small towns in Montana, including Choteau, where his father was a cook. With the start of WWII, they moved to Bremerton, WA to be part of the war eff ort. Jim had his first job selling papers at the shipyard at the age of 8 and was very proud of his pass to get into the heavily guarded area. In 1944, at the age of 14, the family boarded The North Sea steamship, and headed to Petersburg, Alaska. Jim developed a love for the Alaska life of hunting and fishing and even learning Norwegian in school. His father continued in the restaurant business, advising his son that the feeding or healing people was the most valuable work in life. After graduating high school, Jim joined the Air Force as the Korean War started and became an Air Force base postmaster. Circulating through the hospital delivering mail, he discovered his passion for life, that of medicine.
He met his wife Lily Miligan while in the Air Force and they were transferred to England for two years, where his daughter Julie and son George were born. After the war, on the GI bill, Jim studied premed at OSU and then went to medical school at what is now OHSU. After finishing medical school, the family moved to Ketchikan, AK and he began practicing primary care medicine, and was also the town’s veterinarian for a short while. Jim had many amazing experiences being a frontier physician, handling various emergencies from airplane crashes, mine explosions and delivering babies in upstairs bathrooms. He had many stories of his life flying a float plane and taking his boat over the waters and islands of SE Alaska providing health care and occasionally catching fi sh. After retirement he left Alaska for Bellevue, WA and a new career in ophthalmology, with his children now grown and having their own lives in Alaska.
After the death of his wife from breast cancer, he moved to Bend, OR in 1998 to retire and start a new life of skiing. On the slopes of Mt Bachelor, he found a new companion Doralee Mortensen, a retired nurse, and they were married in 2004 at Timberline Lodge in-between ski runs. They began 20 years of skiing, hiking, birding, and traveling to far flung area of the world, loving what Bend and the world had to offer. He led a full life of love and laughter, enjoying his 2 adult children, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his storytelling, his poetry, his willingness to help anyone in need, his love of the outdoors, and his gentle ways. “Always a gentleman” was a frequent description by all who knew this special man. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Doralee Mortensen, daughter, Julie Jarvi, son, George Mortensen, stepchildren, Jennie Salyer and Christopher McArthur, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
By his request there will be no immediate funeral services. His ashes will eventually be placed in the family plot in Petersburg, Alaska.
Donations in his name can be made to East Cascade Audubon Society, PO Box 565, Bend, OR 97709 or Deschutes Land Trust, 210 NW Irving Avenue, Suite 102, Bend OR 97703.