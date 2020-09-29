James Louis Warner
1940-2020
James Louis Warner died at home in Bend, Oregon on August 21, 2020. When he passed Judith (Nickeson), his wife of 59 years, and their two daughters, Rebecca and Deborah were with him. Jim was born in Chicago in 1940 but grew up in Denver. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1958, playing football, lettering in basketball, and making lifelong friends. In Denver, he fell in love with and married Judy, and started a life filled with generosity, empathy, and a belief that every person deserved dignity and the right to their own good life. Perhaps his mother Genevieve’s (Munson) health battles or his father Harry’s committed union membership instilled these beliefs in Jim, regardless he carried them throughout his life and inspiring those beliefs in his daughters and encouraged them in family and friends.
The couple moved to Judy’s home state, California, in 1963 where Jim started a career in the telecommunications industry—then just called “the phone company”. Their daughters were born while in Southern California but a mutual love for the beauty of the Pacific Northwest motivated a move to the Seattle area. They settled in Bellevue, Washington where they bought their first house and Jim immersed himself in making a home, advancing his career, supporting local sports teams (some might call it fanaticism), and being an example and booster for his girls. Becoming the president of the neighborhood swim club, playing and coaching work softball teams, volunteering at school, caucusing for Democratic candidates, and just lending a hand with his time and talent were hallmarks of Jim’s life.
At Pacific Northwest Bell, then US West, and finally Qwest (now Century Link), Jim moved up the ranks and proudly retired as an Outside Plant Engineer—working primarily in Renton. And when their daughters both moved from Seattle to Bend, Jim and Judy decided to join them in the High Desert. Retirement gave them the opportunity to do more traveling—Kauai and the Oregon coast were favorite places and trips to national parks and historical sites weren’t to be missed either.
Jim was a self-described U.S. history buff with a great interest in World War II, the civil rights movement, Vietnam, and our political system’s great strengths and frustrating foibles. Though he wasn’t a believer himself, he had an excellent knowledge of the bible and its fundamental teachings. That knowledge, interest in the facts of history, and his own empathy and generosity made things like systemic racism, injustice, and cruelty infuriating. He never shied from pointing out corruption and prejudice—or a poorly maintained lawn. He also never gave up on the power of individuals to make change and do better. Jim had boundless pride in his grandson Bryce and his granddaughter Hunter, seeing great hope in them and in the children of his beloved nieces and nephews. Jim is survived by his brother Robert and pre-deceased by sister Dorothy Gilbert.
Jim finally tasted sweet victory when his Seahawks won the 2014 Super Bowl on his 74th birthday. He bled Husky purple, and a Husky football loss meant a bad day for all who were near. If only he could have lived to see his beloved Mariners win the World Series, but no one lives forever.
Jim’s family will miss him very much, but in lieu of flowers, please honor him and VOTE in 2020!
Great thanks to Partners in Care Hospice and Jim’s wonderful end of life caregiver, Joanna.
Peace