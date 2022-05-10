James Kelley "Kirk" Kirklin passed away on April 21, 2022 at the Partners-in-Care Hospice House in Bend, after a struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Kirk was born in Ruston, Louisiana on March 7, 1938, to parents Thomas Edison Kirklin and Coleen Hart Kelley who preceded him in death.
Kirk graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1956 and, after completing a Journalism degree from Louisiana State University in 1961, he spent most of his career working for newspapers in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Kirk made the cross-country move from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Central Oregon in 2001, with his wife Gay Kirklin and their beloved cat Leroy. They quickly fell in love with Oregon and have lived in the Bend Touchmark retirement community since 2015.
Throughout his life, Kirk loved Louisiana football and Louisiana cuisine, his pet cats, traveling, and microbrews. He was a keen observer of the world around him and always enjoyed telling entertaining stories. Most of all he loved - and was loved by - his family who will miss him greatly.
Kirk is survived by his wife Gay in Bend, his son Kelley and daughter-in-law Debbie in England - along with four grandchildren: Hannah in England (with her husband Tom), Sophie in England, Joshua in Japan, and Charlotte in Scotland.
