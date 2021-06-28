James John Lawgates
June 27, 1953 - April 27, 2021
Jim was born in Tokyo, Japan and moved to the US when he was six years old with his mother, father and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cathy.
The other people in Jim’s life include Cathy’s siblings and their spouses, Vicki and David Joseph of Arizona; Wendy and Vernon Sexton of Bend; Mark and Brenda Estill of Canada; Jeff Estill of Portland and many nieces and nephews and their children.
Jim was both a courier and dispatcher at Pony Express in Portland for many years prior to moving to Bend. When Jim and Cathy first moved to Bend in 1991, Jim started Summit Sushi in Bend making and selling sushi in grocery stores and up at Mt. Bachelor. Jim’s long career in produce included nine years at Newport Market, a year at both Natures and Walmart and ending at Food For Less where he was forced to retire due to his illness.
Jim grew up in Japan; Benicia, California; Ketchikan, Alaska before ultimately ending up in Salem, Oregon. He loved to travel and being outdoors and was a fisherman and hunter, and was at all times a kind and compassionate human being.
A celebration of life will be held at Hollinshead Barn on July 10th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, cards and notes are welcome. A bench honoring Jim’s life will be placed by Bend Parks and Recreation sometime in the next year as conditions allow. If you would like to donate towards the bench, please visit