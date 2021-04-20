James “Jim” Gordon Fisher of Sisters, OR
Feb 20, 1935 - April 14, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals-REDMOND www.autumnfunerals.net 541-504-9485
Services:
No services are planned at this time.
