James (Jim) Alfred Swift, Sr.
AUGUST 3, 1932 - MAY 14, 2020
Dad (Jim Swift) moved to Terrebonne as a toddler, having been born in Tenmile, Oregon, to Alfred and Edith Swift. He was brought up on his parents’ dairy where hard work became his essence. He married mom (Ardyce Shortreed), his forever love, at age 18. Together they pursued Dad’s passion of farming, while raising four children and two “foster” teenage boys. As we began leaving the nest, mom began college to pursue her professional goals, while dad began a scrap metal business. Dad’s hard-work ethic proved to be the key to success as his business transitioned into Swift Steel, a retail steel business in Redmond. Throughout his life, dad remained humble, enjoyed the simple pleasures, and had a strong sense of right and wrong. He never lost his passion for farming; his vegetable and ﬂ ower gardens ﬂ ourished, much to the delight of our family and neighbors.
Dad and mom were happily married for nearly 65 years when she passed away in 2015. Also proceeding dad in death are siblings, Richard Swift and Ilene Swift; and grandson, Christopher Swift.
Dad is survived by his four kids, Jim Swift Jr., René Swift, Bob Swift, and Judy SwiftLanning; Doug Hockett and Roger Roley, also considered to be his sons and our brothers; his sister, Gladys Moorman; brother, Keven Swift; grandkids, Toni Ulam, Lee Swift, and Ashlie Swift; and great-grandkids, Connor Swift, Ella Usher, and Clancy Usher.
A private graveside service will be held by our family, with a Celebration of Life to follow at our ﬁ rst opportunity to include any and all who remember him.
In lieu of ﬂ owers, the family requests that contributions be made to Brookside Place Employee Social Fund, 3550 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR 97756, or the Oregon State Library Talking Book & Braille Services Endowment Fund, 250 Winter Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-3950.