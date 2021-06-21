James J. “Jim” Meyer
September 14, 1947 - May 13, 2021
Jim Meyer was born in Dubuque, Iowa to Joseph Meyer and Virginia McClain Meyer. He attended school in Dubuque and spoke fondly of his years at Wahlert High School. Jim was a jeweler most of his adult life and owned Shomeyer Jewelers in Bend prior to relocating to Missouri for a few years. He returned to Bend to enjoy his retirement.
He is survived by his sisters Marla Herb of Lacey, Washington and Susie Neal of Lakewood, Washington, along with nieces and nephews. He leaves good friends that he also considered to be part of his family.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be planned at a future date. Any donations in remembrance of Jim should be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.