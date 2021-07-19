James Howard
Jim’s first job was with the State Forest Service (at age 15) on Hinkle Butte Lookout Tower with his brother Larry Howard. He lived at the Forest Station during his High School years taking care of radios and phones at night until he graduated from Sisters High School in 1952. Jim was drafted into the US army and was stationed in Germany as a tank commander and was honorably discharged after two years.
Jim’s second job was with Suttle Lake logging as a loader operator. Jim wanted to work for Brooks-Scanlon Lumber, so they sent Jim to Chicago College for Electronic and Diesel Mechanic. Once he received his certification, he went to work for Brooks-Scanlon as a millwright. Jim loved hunting, fishing, and has many trophies from playing horseshoe tournaments. Jim and his wife Karen helped build the Nazarene Church and were members there in Bend. Jim was a loving, caring husband and father; he was an avid bowler and horseshoe man. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Howard, and sons Mark and Eric Howard. Survivors include son Paul Howard, Granddaughter Shara Howard, and Daughter-In-Law Janet Howard.