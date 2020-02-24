June 30, 1942 - January 9, 2020
A longtime resident of Bend, OR, Jim was 77 years old and passed away unexpectedly at home on January 9, 2020. He was born June 30, 1942, to Delayne and Margaret Paulsen.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Monmouth, OR. He earned an Associate’s Degree in electronics and developed skills in electronics and machinery that became the foundation for a successful career, primarily in the data processing industry.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carol Small Paulsen and children, Cindy Davidson, Audrey (Adam) Martini, Jim (Minnette) Paulsen, Mike (Nok) Paulsen. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Mitch Martini, Tyler Martini, Elli Davidson, Ryan Martini, Jilean Paulsen, and Jace Paulsen. Also, survived by one brother, six sisters and one uncle, John Paulsen. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.