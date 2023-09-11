James Ernest Porzelius

We are sad to announce the death of James ErnestPorzelius who passed after a 2 1⁄2 year battle withesophageal cancer. He died in Partners in CareHospice House, surrounded by family.
Jim was born in Versailles, Missouri on March 18, 1961. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bethel College and went on to complete a Doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology at Rush University in Chicago. Jim worked for 22 years at St. Charles Health Center as a Rehabilitation Psychologist. He was well-loved by colleagues and patients who saw him as wise and level-headed.
Jim sought out new experiences and enjoyed them to the fullest. His hobbies included rock climbing, windsurfing, mountain biking and sailing. He loved the Kansas Jayhawks. He took up the guitar later in life and went on to start The Jackwagon Blues band. He wrote a novel, Climbergirl, that brought together his experiences with climbing, rehabilitation, and being a father. His infectious enthusiasm and courage in taking on new challenges inspired othersto join in the fun.
Jim made family a priority. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda Krug Porzelius, his daughter, Tessa Porzelius, his son, Kyler Porzelius and daughter-in-law, Yuka Oguri, as well as many friends and family. He is survived by his father, Ernest Porzelius, and his sisters, Kathy Sawatzky, Joan LoBianco and Kristine (Matthew) DeVoe. He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Janet (Schwartz) Porzelius.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Bend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oregon Adaptive Sports.