James Elton Penhollow
August 6, 1946 - February 12, 2020
James Elton Penhollow passed away at the age of 73 from Parkinson’s Disease on February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born the 5th of 6 sons to D.L. and Marie Burgess Penhollow on August 6, 1946 in Bend, Oregon.
Due to the Covid pandemic a memorial gathering was delayed and will now be held August 28th 2021, at one o’clock in the Powell Butte Christian Church Worship Center, 13720 SW Highway 126, Powell Butte Oregon 97753.
Jim graduated Redmond Union High School in 1964, Puget Sound College of the Bible in 1975 and received Master of Divinity from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California in 1991. Jim was nearing completion of a doctorate degree when the onset of Parkinson’s necessitated a change in plans.
Over the years Jim served in ministry with: Parkland Christi an Church in Washington, Christian Missionary Fellowship in the U.S., Mexico and South America, Team Expansion in South America, Cincinnati Bible College, East 91st Street Christian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Christi an Evangelistic Association in the great Pacific Northwest. Jim was Pastor, Missionary, Director of Latin American Missions, Instructor, Director of Missions and Church Planting and finally Director of Planter Care. His ministry travels included Mexico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Ukraine, Vietnam, Kenya, Benin, Brazil, France, England, Ireland, India, Columbia, Canada and many states in the U.S. Facilitating church growth and multiplication was his passion.
Jim was a blessed son, proud brother, loving brother-in-law, favorite uncle, devoted husband, dedicated father, super Pop-Pop, cherished friend and follower of Christ. He highly valued family time and especially liked holidays, birthdays and gatherings at the beach. Some of his favorite things included: family adventures in foreign countries, attending folk concerts with his daughter, sharing photography with his son, taking road trips, writing with and collecting fountain pens, having fun with his family, attending Lord’s Acre, Fantasy Football, Toyota Land Cruisers, Hot Tamales, ice-cream, squash and racquetball, vacations with George and Dotti e and Alaska cruises. Training, competing and pheasant hunting with his Labrador Retrievers Indy and Cooper brought him many years of joy. Most of all he loved serving Jesus. His life was rich in friendships. He was a respected gentleman and will be remembered for his commitment to Christ, his encouraging support, humility, humor, gracious wisdom and his kind loving spirit. He was a noble man.
He is survived by: brothers Carroll, Bill, Mike and Terry (Clyde passed away in 2015), wife of 53 years Leslie Park Penhollow RN of Vancouver, WA; daughter Amy Lynn Metzger (John) of Elmira, OR; daughter-in-law Connie Penhollow of Spanaway, WA; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. His son Joseph James preceded Jim in death on September 15, 2017.
To honor Jim’s legacy The Penhollow Memorial Fund with the Christi an Evangelistic Association has been established to provide support and care for church planters and their families. To donate, go to https://thecea.org/give/ and select Penhollow Memorial from the drop down list or mail a check to PO Box 92, Edmonds, WA 98020 and write Penhollow on memo line