Jim Rodgers was born in Bakersfield, California on August 8, 1946 to Edward Rodgers and Phyllis Floyd Rodgers. After several moves, the family settled in Manhattan Beach, California where he learned surf and played Little League baseball. When the Dodgers relocated to L.A., Jim became a true-blue fan.
After graduation from Serra High School in Gardena, California in 1964 and two years at El Camino College, Jim enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps. He completed basic training in San Diego then was assigned to Advanced Infantry Training at Camp Pendleton and immediately brought his surfboard into the barracks. A General, discovering that Jim could type and write well, made him his secretary - very good duty compared with that of his fellow Marines.
He later moved to Aspen, Colorado and became a police officer. Jim skied as much as possible and was often on security detail for visiting VIPs such as Olympic medalists Jean-Claude Killy and Franz Klammer, and Hugh Hefner with some Playboy bunnies, while they enjoyed the slopes.
After returning to Manhattan Beach, he worked as a Legal Document Support Specialist. For 15 years, he was with Latham and Watkins, the second largest law firm in the world, connecting to their offices in London, Tokyo, Dubai, etc.
In 2016, Jim moved to Bend in order to visit his mother in assisted living here. He often skied at Mt. Bachelor and enjoyed the great beer in Bend at the welcoming sports bars where the other patrons knew that, even far from L.A., he remained a loyal Dodgers fan.
Jim passed away on December 1, 2021 due to complications from a stroke. He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Arlene Svilich, Marilyn Rodgers, and Jeanine Faria (of Bend), along with many nieces and nephews.