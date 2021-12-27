05/02/1939 - 11/19/2021

James Edwin Thompson, born May 2, 1939, in New York City, died peacefully at his home in Bend, OR on November 19, 2021, of natural causes.

He survived his first wife, Francesca Thompson, MD, and was lucky to have fallen in love again with his second wife, Holly E. Thompson, who survives him. He leaves his daughter, Heather (Massimo) Cavalli, son James (Sarah) Thompson, and his stepson Peter (Megan) Bugoni. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Francesca and Luca Cavalli; Nathaniel, Samuel, and Zachary Thompson; Cody and Nina Bugoni.

Jim served two years in the Marine Corps. After graduating from Yale in 1964, he began his career in the advertising industry at Benton & Bowles, in New York City. He grew with the company, bringing his department into the digital age by learning computer languages and writing programs. He helped raise his two children and supported his late wife in her quest to become a physician.

Upon meeting Holly, Jim followed her to Brooklyn, CT, where they resided for fifteen years. He was a dedicated member of the Northeast Connecticut Concert Choir. In 2018, Jim and Holly ventured out west. Always one to find the music, he discovered the Central Oregon Community College’s Cascade Chorale in Bend. Combining his love for both computer technology and music, Jim helped both his choirs by transcribing the music into a digital format for all members to be able to practice at home.

He loved singing, walking along the Deschutes River Trail, his evolving gardens, his new puppy, and time with Holly. Jim was best known for his bellowing laugh, his prowess in the kitchen, his forthright opinions, and his fierce loyalty. He will be terribly missed.

Family and friends will gather in Litchfield, CT on May 21, 2022, to celebrate Jim’s life.