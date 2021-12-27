James Edwin Thompson, born May 2, 1939, in New York City, died peacefully at his home in Bend, OR on November 19, 2021, of natural causes.
He survived his first wife, Francesca Thompson, MD, and was lucky to have fallen in love again with his second wife, Holly E. Thompson, who survives him. He leaves his daughter, Heather (Massimo) Cavalli, son James (Sarah) Thompson, and his stepson Peter (Megan) Bugoni. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Francesca and Luca Cavalli; Nathaniel, Samuel, and Zachary Thompson; Cody and Nina Bugoni.
Jim served two years in the Marine Corps. After graduating from Yale in 1964, he began his career in the advertising industry at Benton & Bowles, in New York City. He grew with the company, bringing his department into the digital age by learning computer languages and writing programs. He helped raise his two children and supported his late wife in her quest to become a physician.
Upon meeting Holly, Jim followed her to Brooklyn, CT, where they resided for fifteen years. He was a dedicated member of the Northeast Connecticut Concert Choir. In 2018, Jim and Holly ventured out west. Always one to find the music, he discovered the Central Oregon Community College’s Cascade Chorale in Bend. Combining his love for both computer technology and music, Jim helped both his choirs by transcribing the music into a digital format for all members to be able to practice at home.
He loved singing, walking along the Deschutes River Trail, his evolving gardens, his new puppy, and time with Holly. Jim was best known for his bellowing laugh, his prowess in the kitchen, his forthright opinions, and his fierce loyalty. He will be terribly missed.
Family and friends will gather in Litchfield, CT on May 21, 2022, to celebrate Jim’s life.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content