May 20, 1941 - October 6, 2022

Jim Dalrymple of Bend, passed away while courageously fighting cancer. He was 81. Jim was born in Aberdeen, Washington May 20, 1941 to Jim and Mildred Dalrymple. He lived his young years there, then moved to the Yakima, Washington area where he attended high school. Upon completion of high school, he began his lifelong career working for Cascade Natural Gas. He transferred to Bend in 1962 and retired from CNG after 42 years, as Regional Superintendent.