Jim Dalrymple of Bend, passed away while courageously fighting cancer. He was 81. Jim was born in Aberdeen, Washington May 20, 1941 to Jim and Mildred Dalrymple. He lived his young years there, then moved to the Yakima, Washington area where he attended high school. Upon completion of high school, he began his lifelong career working for Cascade Natural Gas. He transferred to Bend in 1962 and retired from CNG after 42 years, as Regional Superintendent.
On April 24, 1965, Jim married Gloria Hauck, his wife of 57 years. They were blessed with three children, Shawn, Charise and Bret. Jim loved his family and was involved in the Bend community and St Francis Parrish. He served in the Army Reserves as a young father, was active in Knights of Columbus, was a scout leader for several years and was instrumental in starting the soccer program in Bend with the help of Fr. James Harrington, of St Francis Parrish.
Jim coached several soccer seasons. He was also very passionate about fishing and hunting. Jim and his family enjoyed those hobbies as well as camping, hiking, visiting the high lakes, golfing, water skiing and Nordic skiing.
After retirement, Jim volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and assisted in the remodel of their cabins. He also spent time volunteering at Habitat for Humanity to assist with home construction. In his spare time in retirement, he spent hours impeccably handcrafting wooden models of boats and ocean vessels.
Jim was a loving person, was never too busy to help anyone and always possessed an easy smile. He believed in giving everything his best, working with ethical tenacity and accepted life as it came to him, with never a complaint. Jim fought his battle with cancer with grace and courage and was an inspiration to those who visited him.
Jim is survived by his wife Gloria; children Shawn, Charise (doug Millard) and Bret; grandchildren Brianne, Hailee, Payton, Kiel and Seth, and his Sisters Carol, Connie, and Debbie. In lieu of flowers / gifts, Jim’s family request that a donation be made to Partners in Care. Rosary and Mass at Historic St. Francis Church 2pm, Tuesday the 18th of October.