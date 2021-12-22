August 1, 1923 - December 5, 2021

James “JD” Lee was born in Arkansas to Isaac and Gertrude Lee, the only boy of five children. He grew up during the Great Depression, joined the CCC’s, and moved to California in 1934. He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Esther, his children Sharon, Keith, and Sheila, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

JD’s life was all about Jesus. He was an evangelist as a young man, then a pastor for more than 60 years. JD will be remembered for his humor and positive attitude, but most of all, for his never-failing love for God, family, and friends.

A celebration of life will be hosted at Father’s House Church in Bend on January 8 at 1:00pm.