James Arthur (Jim) Goad, Sr.
October 18, 1935 - March 2, 2021
The family of James Arthur (Jim) Goad, Sr. of Redmond, Oregon is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the age of 85 years.
Jim was born on October 18, 1935, in Webster City, Iowa, to Gerald William and Wilma Martha (Gumtau) Goad. Wilma died as a young mother on November 7, 1935, at the age of 20. At three weeks of age, he went to live with his first-generation immigrant maternal grandparents, Arthur, and Agnes (Kaping) Gumtau until he was approximately 7 years old, when his father, Gerald died. Soon after, his Aunt Gertrude (Gumtau) and Uncle William Parker compassionately invited him into their home where he was raised alongside their children (his cousins), Robert, Gretchen, and Mary Ann. He graduated from Stanhope High School in 1953 where he excelled in Baseball and Basketball. After High School he attended Eagle Grove Community College where he played Baseball and Basketball. He then attended college at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa pursuing a degree in Forestry.
In the summer of 1957, he arrived in Bend, Oregon to complete an Iowa State University summer work experience program with Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company. That same summer, he met the love of his life Roberta May “Bobbie” Cornett and they were married on December 7, 1957, in the First United Methodist Church in downtown Bend. They had two children, Cindy (and Steve) Mindt and Jim (and Lisa) Goad, Jr. He taught them to fish, hunt, work on cars, love nature, always work hard, and be honest.
He never returned to Iowa, except to visit. In 1960, he took a leave of absence from work, and moved to Corvallis, Oregon to complete his Forest Management degree from the Oregon State University. After obtaining his degree, he returned to Bend and his employment with Brooks-Scanlon.
He spent most of his life working hard. First, with Brooks Scanlon and then onto DAW Forest Products, Diamond International, Crown Pacific, The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Pine Products Corp., and eventually, as a private forestry consultant, including projects throughout the Pacific NW, Laos, and Thailand.
Jim was very active in the Central Oregon community over the years including the Bend Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (1966-1974), Worshipful Master of the Bend Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. (York Rite, Scottish Rite, etc.), also a member of the Redmond Masonic Lodge, Al Kader Shriners, Bend Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2089, Bend Rotary, High Desert Museum (volunteer for building the small sawmill), Associated Oregon Industries, Oregon Log Scalers Society, and many others.
He loved the outdoors and recreation including fishing, hunting, golf, soft ball (fast-pitch and slow-pitch) and during the winter, added playing cards with friends, Sudoku, and collecting coins.
Jim is survived in legacy by his wife; children and their spouses; grandchildren Kim (and Ryan) Lopez, Jenn (and Evan) Moore, Anthony (and Carrie) Mindt, Chloe (and Hayden) Schuh and great-grandchildren, Emily and Jake Lopez, Bryce and Peyton Moore and a host of longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-granddaughter Meghan Craft on-Cook
A private family Celebration of Life was held on May 29th. Redmond Memorial Chapel is overseeing of the arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the family online at redmondmemorial.com.
Interment will be at Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens later. To honor Jim and his life, donations can be made to the following:
Deschutes Historical Society-FBO:The Brooks-Scanlon Museum
Shriner’s Hospital for Crippled Children-Portland, OR
Masonic Lodge Home Endowment Fund of Forest Grove
OSU - Department of Forestry (for scholarships)