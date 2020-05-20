James Alfred Swift Sr. of Terrebonne, OR
Aug. 3, 1932 - May 14, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A private graveside service will be held by the family, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date, to include any and all who remember him.
Contributions may be made to: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Brookside Place Employee Social Fund, 3550 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR 97756, or the Oregon State Library Talking Book and Braille Services Endowment Fund, 250 Winter Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-3950.