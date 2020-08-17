James A. Bickers
James A. Bickers (Jimmy) died August 4, 2020, in a workplace accident.
Jimmy led a full and active life. He was always on the move. He participated in most sports as they arrived each year along with year-round swimming and double season soccer. He was a strong member of the Redmond Aquatic Club and helped teammates organize and begin the Redmond High School Water Polo Club. He was a Boy Scout who attained the rank of Eagle which allowed him to rack up nearly 300 miles of backpacking before he was 18 with Troop 27 of Redmond. He learned to play “Taps” on a bugle.
His ﬁrst job was working at the C.J.’s gas station on Mt. Hood for his Aunt Judy and Uncle Cliﬀ as a grade schooler. He was a third generation Forest Service employee for a time, his father was a smokejumper. Jimmy went into ﬁ reﬁ ghting both on ground crews and as a rappeller. After attaining a B.S. in Forestry Management from OSU he worked as an arborist, professional logger and then into the construction industry.
His life was cut short just as he was experiencing the start of family life with his ﬁ ancé Brooke. Jimmy had so many plans for his life with Brooke that will never be realized.
He did well in school. We credit his ﬁrst and second grade teachers (Vicki Roadman and Ron Rock) with helping him achieve. He danced around his desk in ﬁrst grade because he was so active. In second grade, he was challenged with many competitive learning games. He fondly remembers Mr. McKinney an Oregon Teacher of the Year who often dressed up as characters in history while also encouraging Jimmy to memorize the order of US Presidents. Jimmy was gifted in math, and Mr. Gardner in High School, nurtured both his mathematical skills and was a man Jimmy admired.
Jimmy greeted people with a smile and got along with most. He was happy and hard working with a clever sense of humor. He always had a joke for every situation, “Jimmy jokes”.
Jimmy is survived by many who loved him. First by his ﬁancé, Brooke Takac, and parents, Mary and Bill Bickers. Archer, his faithful canine partner in life. He has left a brother, John Bickers and a sister, Mary K. Bickers (Katy). He will be also missed by the following aunts and uncles, Judy & Cliﬀ Burbank, James Yoder, Vernon & Kathy Yoder, David & Bernadette Yoder, Beverly & David Maderios, and Kathleen Bickers, cousins, Matthew Bickers, Joe Yoder, Kevin Yoder, Angela Ginsbach, Amy Yoder, Amber Yoder, Alicia Yoder, Aaron Stutz, and Amanda Stutz.
The celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at Stack Park of Redmond on August 29, 2020. Further details will be included on the Deschutes Memorial Chapel webpage at deschutesmemorialchapel.com
If you want to contribute in this troubling time in Jimmy’s honor, there is a GoFundMe to help assist with expenses that arise during this diﬃ cult time: https://gf.me/u/ypv6k4.