Jackson Edwards
October 12, 1992 - August 29, 2020
The most beautiful loving light and soul of Jackson Edwards returned to the stars on August 29th, 2020. Born in Bend on October 12, 1992, his grandpa John Hancock immediately deemed his first grandson to be perfect. Jackson was an easy baby, and a compassionate young child who always noticed if someone was injured and would hug them to make them feel better. As soon as he could hold tools in his hands, Jackson was dedicated to modifying things to make them work better, including the family toaster oven. He built countless model airplanes, RC cars, and as a teenager built his own electric bicycles, scooters and recumbent bikes, all from the ground up, including lathing and winding his own electric motors and designing and welding the frames. As
a young adult, his passion for electric vehicles and battery power and management systems united him with other pioneers of the EV industry. He became instrumental in the development of a battery powered rooftop to rooftop autonomous helicopter, battery banks for municipal power plants to help stabilize the grid, battery design and manufacturing for one wheels, electric motorcycles, electric car conversions, camping batteries and electric airplane motors. He was passionate about what he did and was an intellectually fearless problem solver and innovator.
Jackson remained close to his best friends since elementary school, Chase, Brenden, Austin and Josh, spending time with them as kids and adults nerding out together , playing computer games, paintball and collaborating on EV projects. The only thing Jackson liked about school besides these friends was participating in Team 753 Robotics at Mt. View High School from where he graduated in 2011. All four friends were groomsmen, and his brother Jake served as best man, when Jackson married his love, Kate in June of 2017.
Jacksons marriage and relationship with Kate was never dull, even after almost ten years together. Jackson lived his life to the fullest, which meant he was bringing Kate along with him on his adventures. From impromptu trips, moving to different states, building and testing electric vehicles, getting lost, telescope night trips, and eventually flying in his plane, pushing Kate as far as he could out of her comfort zone was one of Jackson’s favorite past-times. He was exactly what Kate had always needed
in her life- her joy, excitement, laughter, friend, and constant. No matter what crazy ideas Kate had, Jackson was always able to see her vision and turn it into reality. Their goal was always to live a simple, but extraordinary life together full of adventures, laughter, and love.
In his adult work life Jackson’s mentors became his friends and he ended up mentoring them. We knew that he was kind and smart and nonjudgmental but we have learned that he was also a patient, natural born teacher. In that vein, a foundation has been created in his name, and for now, information can be found at GoFundMe. We hope to foster the desire in young people to fi x and do and use tools to innovate and problem-solve, which Jackson so dearly loved and at which he excelled. Search for Jackson Edwards Technology on GoFundMe or email jacksonedwardstech@gmail.com
Jackson leaves behind his adoring wife Kate, parents Tom and Jennifer Edwards, big little brother Jake Edwards, Grandma Nancy Hancock, Grandma Bev Edwards, uncles John Hancock and John Edwards, aunt Elaine Faulkner, the Wheeler family; Wayde, Jacob and Wyatt, Amy Wheeler, Ayla Adkins, Tiffany Kreitzberg, Megan Tomlinson, numerous cousins, uncles, aunts and friends, and his beloved dogs and cats. He joins his maternal Grandpa John Hancock in the big shop in the sky. A service has already been held.