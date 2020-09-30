Jack Pioch
1942 - 2020
Jack Lee Pioch, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and brother went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020.
Jack was born on January 5, 1942 in Eugene, Oregon to Harry and June (Dowdy) Pioch. He grew up on Parson’s Creek in Marcola, Oregon and graduated from Mohawk High School.
Beginning in his teens, Jack worked in the woods. He set chokers, fell trees and drove heavy equipment. In his twenties he changed professions and worked in the tire industry. Jack began working for Peck Brothers Tires in Eugene, and then for Les Schwab Tires in Prineville, Oregon. Twenty-six years later, Jack retired from Les Schwab Tires in 1998, with perfect attendance for more than 20 of those years.
Jack loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his wife Dianne, his children, grandchildren and a great many friends. Jack frequently visited Central Oregon lakes and woods, including Wickiup Reservoir, which was one of his favorite spots. Jack also loved his dogs.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Dianne Pioch and his children: Robin (& Steve) Chappell; Mitch (& Rachel) Pioch; Patrick Lanning; Michele (& Dale) Caudle; and Jim Lanning. He was also loved by and will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren: Katie (& Todd, Cade, Megan, Macy) Catterson; Courtney (& Lee) Vasche; Matt Chappell; Mike Chappell; Bridger Lanning; Carson Lanning; Alexandra Lanning; Owen Caudle; Sarah Pioch; Rebecca Pioch; Nicolle (& Dan, Penelope, Aubrie, Lillian, Remington) Takata; and Anthony Lanning. Jack is also survived by his sister Patti (& Jack) Brooks and his brother-in-laws Clayton (& Cathy) and Mark Baxter.
Jack Pioch was always fully prepared for whatever life could throw his way. And he was prepared to meet the Lord, whom he believed in. Jack and Dianne regularly attended and enjoyed Cowboy Church at the Powell Butte Christian Church. His family and friends take great comfort knowing Jack is in heaven. He will be missed.