Jack Larry Groves
June 21, 1935 - July 23, 2023
Jack Larry Groves, passed away Sunday, July 23rd from natural causes at age 88 in his home in Prineville surrounded by family. Jack was born on June 21, 1935 in Clovis New Mexico, to Lowell F. Groves and Mae L. Pruitt Groves. Jack was the 2nd oldest of 6 children. When Jack was around 7 years old, they moved to Wallowa Oregon. While in school, Jack was a member of FFA and took pride in raising various animals. He also played on the football team and had the honor of playing in the Shriners football game in 1954. He graduated from Wallowa High School later that year, then went on to attend Abilene Christian College in Abilene TX for a short time.
On June 21, 1955, Jack married Edith Faye English in Wallowa Oregon. While living in Wallowa, Jack and Faye had 5 sons; Dave, Doug, Mike, Jeff and Jim. In 1964, the same year they moved to Redmond, Oregon, Jack and Faye welcomed their only daughter, Pam. During this time, Jack worked at various sawmills where he became a saw filer. In 1972, Jack and Faye moved to Prineville where Jack worked for Hudspeth and Pine Products sawmills. In the mid 1980’s, when the mills closed, Jack went to work for his sons, Mike and Jeff at Mike’s Fence Center, and his oldest son Dave at Dave’s Auto Wreckers. Jack worked at the fence center until he retired in his early 80s. Jack was asked ‘What matters most to you and for you?’ He answered, “My wife, My family, and My God.” Jack and Faye started out as high school sweethearts and had celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last month. There was never any doubt he loved Faye and was proud of the family they created and the life they built together. Every opportunity Jack got, he was right there to cheer on each of his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids in many different sports and activities. Some of them were auto racing, football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, dance performances, and showmanship for 4H or FFA.
Other than family, his faith was what was most important in his life. Jack was a devout member of the Church of Christ and even served as an Elder. Jack drove the “Joy Bus” in Prineville many years, making sure those who needed a ride were able to attend Sunday services. Each year, Jack looked forward to spending a week in Eastern Oregon at Irondyke Family Church Camp. Over the years Jack and Faye would load up their grandkids totaling close to 20 and head to camp for a week of worshiping God and spending time with family. Jack was preceded in death by his Parents, Lowell and Mae Groves; 2 brothers: Neuman and Von Groves; 1 sister Cora McBee; and Daughter Pamela Rhoden. Jack was survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Faye Groves of Prineville; 5 Sons: Dave (Carla) Groves of Powell Butte, Doug (Becky) Groves of Prineville, Mike (Cathie) Groves of Bend, Jeff (Julie) Groves of Bend, and Jim (Donna) Groves of Prineville; 1 Brother: Fred Groves of Denver Colorado; 1 Sister: Patsy Housley of Prineville; 14 Grandchildren; 27 Great‐Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Prineville on September 16, 2023, with a meal provided by the church to follow.